News

Shahid Kapoor injured on the sets of Jersey

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2020 09:46 PM

MUMBAI: After his movie Kabir Singh, fans are eagerly waiting for Shahid Kapoor’s next, and when the news was out that he’s going to do another remake of a South movie, the excitement doubled.

Earlier in December 2019, Shahid Kapoor began shooting for Jersey. Shahid began prep in Mohali. But, unfortunately, he suffered an injury. Shahid began the 50-day schedule away from home. But, he was shooting in the afternoon and he was supposed to shoot a few portions of him playing cricket when he got hit by a ball.

He got a head injury as the ball hit him right above his eye. He had to receive 13 stitches as the cut was deep. The actor is receiving the treatment and will take rest. He shall be resuming work in the next 4-5 days.

The Jersey remake will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who helmed the critically acclaimed and commercially successful original as well. Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film is releasing on August 28, 2020.

SOURCE - BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA

 

Tags > Cricket, Shahid Kapoor, Kabir Singh, Mohali, Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Screening of Netflix’s Jamtara-Sabka Number Ayega

Screening of Netflix’s Jamtara-Sabka Number Ayega
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Ravi Dubey, Nandish Sandhu & others attend...

Ravi Dubey, Nandish Sandhu & others attend India Art Festival 2020
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days