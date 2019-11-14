Shahid Kapoor refused to star in Bang Bang; the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Bang Bang was one of the most successful movies of the year 2014, and the chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif was loved by the audience.

But do you know that Hritik Roshan wasn’t the first choice for the movie. Shahid Kapoor was first offered it but refused, as he was afraid of being compared to Tom Cruise.

But today, when we watch the movie, we cannot imagine anyone else as Rajveer Nanda, as Hritik nailed the character with his performance.

But this year has been the best year for Shahid Kapoor. Kabir Singh has been a huge blockbuster at the box office. The movie has broken a lot of records and is the second-highest grosser of the year 2019.