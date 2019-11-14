News

Shahid Kapoor refused to star in Bang Bang; the reason will leave you in splits

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Nov 2019 09:36 PM

MUMBAI: Bang Bang was one of the most successful movies of the year 2014, and the chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif was loved by the audience.

But do you know that Hritik Roshan wasn’t the first choice for the movie. Shahid Kapoor was first offered it but refused, as he was afraid of being compared to Tom Cruise.

But today, when we watch the movie, we cannot imagine anyone else as Rajveer Nanda, as Hritik nailed the character with his performance.

But this year has been the best year for Shahid Kapoor. Kabir Singh has been a huge blockbuster at the box office.  The movie has broken a lot of records and is the second-highest grosser of the year 2019. 

Tags > Shahid Kapoor, Bang Bang, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

On the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah – Ek Naya...

On the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah – Ek Naya Mohabbatnaama
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Colors’ Children’s Day Special to be an...

Colors’ Children’s Day Special to be an entertainment bonanza
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal

past seven days