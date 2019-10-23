News

Shahid Kapoor wants to come back on the sets after his last outing ‘Kabir Singh’

By TellychakkarTeam
MUMBAI: The handsome actor Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh. The film went on to perform superb at the box office. Now, the actor wants to return to the sets again. 

Speaking about the long break and his longing to get back on the set, Shahid reportedly said the break is great since he gets to spend time with his family, wife and children. However, the actor feels that after a point, you just want to get on the sets. He also reportedly added that he gets nervous even if he has to go for an award function because he hasn’t been in front of the camera for a long time. According to him, it does make you feel a bit odd.

past seven days