Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan starrer granted U/A Certification by CBFC, Alongside 4 recommended modifications

Interestingly, the Censor Board ordered that a voiceover warning against supporting dark magic be included. Additionally, director Vikas Bahl was told to scream in place of abusive words during one sequence that faced the cutting room floor.
MUMBAI: Shaitaan debuted this weekend and stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, has drawn notice after receiving a U/A rating with certain modifications from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to sources, the CBFC has requested that certain alterations be made to the movie before its release. The teaser for Shaitaan, a remake of the Gujarati movie Vash, suggested a storyline revolving around black magic. Interestingly, the Censor Board ordered that a voiceover warning against supporting dark magic be included. Additionally, director Vikas Bahl was told to scream in place of abusive words during one sequence that faced the cutting room floor.

With Shaitaan being another remake, is Ajay Devgn going the Akshay Kumar way?

According to the popular news portal, in a rather intense scene, the CBFC has requested the filmmakers to reduce the visuals of blood dripping from the mouth by 25%. Additionally, the film is now required to include a message on responsible liquor consumption. These adjustments have brought the total runtime of Shaitaan to 132 minutes. In terms of scenes, the movie is set to undergo changes, with one scene being cut and four scenes modified. It's worth noting that the Censor Board has specifically called for a voiceover with a disclaimer discouraging the support of black magic.

R Madhavan enters Ajay Devgn's home in the teaser, demonstrating his control over Devgn's daughter. Madhavan calls her his 'katputli' (puppet) and labels himself a 'bhagwaan' (god). There are a lot of scary pictures of demonic symbols in the preview. Ajay Devgn and Jyotika feature in the film, which follows their quest to solve a mystery and save their daughter. The teaser offers a glimpse into the fascinating world of Shaitaan and promises an adrenaline ride filled with heart-pounding thrills.

The latest release from the movie is second song, Aisa Main Shaitaan. Composed by Amit Trivedi and featuring lyrics by Kumaar, the song is brought to life by Raftaar's vocals. This musical piece seems to beckon listeners into the ominous world of the shaitaan.

Shaitaan delves into the timeless battle of good versus evil, offering an engaging cinematic narrative. The teaser and posters released so far promise a thrilling and suspenseful storyline. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, and backed by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, the movie is directed by Vikas Bahl. Set to hit theaters on March 8, 2024, the film guarantees audiences an immersive journey into the enduring conflict between opposing forces.

Ajay Devgn is now working on Singham Again, the third edition in the Singham series and a much-awaited addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe, alongside Shaitaan. resounding reception. As a result, new characters like Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi were brought into the world of cops.

The next Singham Again, starring Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, is expected to bring in more characters to broaden the world. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played Ajay's love interest in Singham Returns, will also be back in the movie. Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahaan Dam Tha, Raid 2, Son Of Sardaar 2, and Dhamaal 4 are some of Ajay Devgn's upcoming projects.

Shaitaan Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan's horror-thriller lacks the scares and thrills of Vash

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

