Shaitaan: Here is a BTS video showing all that went into making of the Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer

On the day the movie was released, the makers also released the theme of Shaitaan which was loved by the audience as it covered the thriller and horrifying theme of the movie very well. Now, the makers are here with another piece of content that is interesting to watch.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 03/14/2024 - 20:01
movie_image: 
Shaitaan

MUMBAI: With a lot of movie announcements, we got one that really made us all curious. So we got to see Ajay Devgn finally announcing his upcoming movie ‘Shaitaan’ which is said to be a Hindi remake of the Gujarati movie titled ‘Vash’. Vikas Behl is the director of "Shaitaan", which features Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, and Jyothika in key parts. Based on a tale of black magic, the film depicts a conflict between good and evil, with a man standing in for malevolence and a family for the forces of righteousness.

Also read - Shaitaan box office day 6: Ajay Devgn starrer grosses 100 crore worldwide, here are the collections

When the movie was announced, some people in the audience were not happy with another remake idea while some were happy as they expected great content. The trailer of the movie however was loved by the audience and got everyone excited.

In the trailer we got to watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala in a horrific theme of black magic. The movie has been released in theatres now and has got the audience hooked.

On the day the movie released, the makers also released the theme of Shaitaan which was loved by the audience as it covered the thriller and horrifying theme of the movie very well. Now, the makers are here with another piece of content that is interesting to watch. The makers have posted a bts video from the sets of the movie. Take a look at the post below:

In the video we can see how the magic on the screen was created as we see the hard work of the creators on set.

Also read - Shaitaan box office day 5: Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer holds a solid grip on Tuesday

What do you think about the movie? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Vikas Bahl Vash Gujarati movie Hindi movie Hindi remakes Shaitaan Ajay Devgn upcoming hindi movies Movie News Janki Bodiwala Chello Divas TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 03/14/2024 - 20:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show to have Kapil Sharma and Ed Sheeran collaborate to entertain viewers with music and comedy?
MUMBAI: The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix is a programme, which will be starting at the end of this month. Kapil...
Kavya Spoiler: Adhiraj to prevent judge from granting an extension of bail to Kavya
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma. According to the...
Dabangii Spoiler: Yug responds mysteriously, Arya attempts to discover more
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Trending News Today: From Seerat being exposed in Teri Meri Doriyaann to the upcoming Holi track in Kavya-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Murder Mubarak: Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi starrer is all set to release, here is all you can expect
MUMBAI: Murder Mubarak has been in the buzz from the time it was announced and one of the most exciting reasons why...
Is Aamir Khan doing Andaz Apna Apna 2? The superstar on his birthday hinted about the sequel during social media interaction
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan is one of the most loved superstars in the nation. The actor has always surprised the fans and the...
Recent Stories
Trending News
Trending News Today: From Seerat being exposed in Teri Meri Doriyaann to the upcoming Holi track in Kavya-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Trending News
Trending News Today: From Seerat being exposed in Teri Meri Doriyaann to the upcoming Holi track in Kavya-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
gauri khan, Ed sheeran
Gauri Khan parties with Ed Sheeran at her restaurant along with Farah Khan, take a look
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia reveals about being fired from a show after revealing about pregnancy
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan adds a Range Rover SV worth Rs 4.7 cr to his collection of luxurious cars
Bastar
Bastar day 1 box office prediction: looks like Adah Sharma will bring decent footfalls on day 1
acqueline Fernandez
“Virgin Music Group and Play DMF Unveil 'Yimmy Yimmy' by Shreya Ghoshal and Tayc featuring Jacqueline Fernandez: A Cross-Cultural Collaboration”