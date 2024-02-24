Shaitaan: R. Madhavan questions why Ajay Devgn is taking a back step in the film's promotions - WATCH VIDEO

During the trailer launch we got to watch Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan having a heartful conversation with the media. A lot of things came in light of conversation and it gave a good insight about the movie.
Shaitaan

MUMBAI: With a lot of movie announcements, we got one that really made us all thrilled and curious at the same time. So we got to see Ajay Devgn finally announcing his upcoming movie ‘Shaitaan’ which is said to be a Hindi remake of a Gujarati movie titled ‘Vash’. Vikas Behl is the director of "Shaitaan," which features Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, and Jyothika in key parts. Based on a tale of black magic, the film depicts a conflict between good and evil, with a man standing in for malevolence and a family for the forces of righteousness.

Also read - Shaitaan Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan's horror-thriller lacks the scares and thrills of Vash

Earlier the makers released the trailer of the movie which was somewhat impressive but not up to the mark for many reasons.

However, during the trailer launch we got to watch Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan having a heartful conversation with the media. A lot of things came in light of conversation and it gave a good insight about the movie.

There was a moment during the interaction when R Madhavan and Ajay revealed about the origin of the title of the movie and the story is really interesting. R Madhavan revealed that ‘Shaitaan’ was a title that was not planned earlier. He revealed that Ajay Devgn was the one who made the teaser of the movie. R Madhavan also gave credit to Ajay Devgn, calling him a mature and sweet person for giving importance to another actor in a movie as even in the trailer, the most focus was given to R Madhavan’s character. R Madhavan revealed that Aay Devgn is the director, he only did the casting, and gave such a role to R Madhavan.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, the movie is set to release on 8th June this year.

Also read - Woah! Get ready for another surprising role of R Madhavan, here is the latest poster of the actor from movie Shaitan

What do you think about this upcoming movie? Tell us your opinions in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

