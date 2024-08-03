Shaitaan Review: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan serve up the spooks in bits and pieces

MUMBAI: Horror has never been a strong suit for Hindi cinema, with no more than a handful of worthy titles springing to memory every time the genre is brought up over the course of the industry's legacy. Remakes though remain a very strong suit for Hindi filmmakers, who've dipped their hands across multiple languages and industries both homegrown and international for inspiration. Combine both these and you get Shaitaan, a folk horror movie, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, officially adapted from Vash, which just happens to be one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful Gujarati films ever.

So, does Shaitaan live up to its source material's lofty standards? Not really, but that's not to say it doesn't have its moments, even for those who've savored its predecessor. The plot, where a stranger obtrusively inserts himself into the lives of a regular, happy family, and performs all kinds of voodoo on their innocent teenage daughter as a part of his large sinister plan, is dealt with an assured hand by Director Vikas Bahl, while writers Aamil Keeyan Khan and Krishnadev Yagnik (the latter being the original's writer and Director) make some prudent and necessary alterations for the Hindi audience.

Having said that, not all those alterations hit the mark and as assured as Bahl's direction is, it somewhere, somehow falls short of Yagnik's stewardship. Even those who haven't watch Vash would feel there's something lacking – it's like the spookiness scratch the surface sans breaking through in a full-blooded manner. Just when you're buckling in for a scary ride, the narrative veers away from the thrills and chills, and you can't help but wonder why the makers didn't go for the full Monty because when the spooks work, they work quite effectively.

However, what's lacking in the narrative avenue is more than made up for by the performances, with Devgn once again displaying why he's a 3-time National Award winner and a bonafide superstar, straddling a fine line between a helpless father and an action hero simmering to take matters in his own hands. Jyotika sadly doesn't get much scope in a half-baked role, yet elevated her character through years of experience of playing such parts in South movies. The two child actors have also been aptly cast.

That brings us to the life and dark soul of Shaitaan, Mr. R. Madhavan, who delivers a deliciously devious Shaitaan, who we wish to see what's coming to him, yet yearn for his comeuppance to be prolonged just because of the joyride he takes us for. Technically, the film could've packed a better punch, with the editing being sharper, the background score adding more terror to the visuals, and the VFX being more polished. The cinematography though is a fine blueprint of how good lighting and camera angles can draw an audience into a horror film or thriller.

To sum it up, Shaitaan is a horror film that has something for both those who have and haven't watched Vash, but its folksy spooks and black-magic chills could've been spookier and darker.

3/5 stars