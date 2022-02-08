Shamshera actor Kumar Saurabh opens up about the challenges in the industry and upcoming Maharani 2

Shamshera actor Kumar Saurabh opens up about the challenges in the industry and upcoming Maharani 2

MUMBAI:Actor and MPSD alumni Kumar Saurabh who has been a part of projects such as Laal Rang, Baaghi 2, Dongri ka Raja, Veerappan, Sony LIV's Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi, MX Player's High and many more is currently seen in Shamshera which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vanni Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt among others. Helmed by director Karan Malhotra, the film released on 22nd July in theatres


What kind of challenges or struggles you have faced in the industry? Did looking unconventional created challenges?

First and foremost challenge was to convey the casting directors that I'm a good actor. After taking my audition, they used to believe that I can really act well.Initially it was there but I had confidence in myself and I didn't make myself feel like it's a big issue. Eventually, casting directors started knowing me so they started calling me for auditions. "Yahan Har look ke Liye Kaam Hai". You can't fit in every character but there are different sort of character which doesn't requires such factors like looks etc.


With the change in content, do you think there's a role every type of person and character artists are getting their dues?

I feel things are changing slowly and gradually with the kind of content is coming now a days. But there's still more to go and I'm sure it will become more better with time. Ott has changed things completely and now content is the king!


How was your working experience with Huma Qureshi and others in Maharani 2? Tell us about your shooting experience.

It was an amazing experience. We shot in Bhopal from December to January during winters and we had a good time together. Shubhash Kapoor sir is phenomenal he keeps his actors at ease and make them very comfortable. I really got to a learn a lot from him. Huma is a fabulous actor and I thoroughly enjoyed working with the whole team of talented artists.


Tell us about your role in Maharani 2..
I'm playing one of the important character.
It is continuation from where the season 1 ended. It will depicted the journey of CM Reema Bharti. It's going to be the biggest face-off between Bheema and Rani Bharti and later on how things will unfold is something you have to wait to watch out for.

Tell us something about your working experience in Shamshera.

I feel so blessed and full of gratitude to share screen space with them. Ranbir is a gem of a person and a very supportive coactor. It's like a dream come true project for me. Seeing Sanjay Dutt sir felt like a blessing and he is a fabulous actor. I thoroughly enjoyed working with each of them and created a life long memory to cherish. It's not just a add on project in my list but a great learning which I'm proud of.

