'Shamshera' director is chuffed with the response to film's trailer

MUMBAI: Karan Malhotra, the director of the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer period actioner 'Shamshera' is thrilled with the response to the film's trailer and has assured that the key video unit is just the tip of the iceberg as it doesn't reveal much about the story.

Elaborating on the same, Karan, who made his directorial debut with the 2012 action drama 'Agnipath', said in a statement, "I'm overwhelmed and humbled by the response that we have got for 'Shamshera'. It validates that Hindi cinema, told in its most genuine and most authentic form, will always connect to the people who want to witness a big-screen spectacle. Adi's unconditional belief in my vision and an outstanding creative collaboration with my cast and crew has brought this revenge-action entertainer to life."

He adds, "What thrills me is that the trailer is just the tip of the iceberg. There is so much more to Shamshera than what the audiences have seen in the trailer. So many more layers, so many more characters, and so many more mysteries will unfold when they watch this splendour on the big screen."

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the silver screen four years after his last release 'Sanju', is playing a larger than life quintessential Hindi film hero in the film. Ranbir is mightily impressed with the trailer as without giving out important aspects of the film's plot, the trailer has made such a huge impact.

The actor said, "As an artiste, when you and the entire team put in all the hard work trying to make a big screen visual spectacle, it is always heartening and validating to see such unanimously positive responses. I have to congratulate the captain of the ship, Karan Malhotra, YRF, the entire team of 'Shamshera' at this moment. It's a really special feeling for all of us. But what's most exciting is that the trailer doesn't give us the entire story."

"It has been intelligently handled because the trailer is not linear. It hardly tells you anything about Shamshera's life. It doesn't tell you anything about Balli's emotional arc. It doesn't show Sanjay Dutt's insane villainy and the havoc he wreaks. For that, you have to wait for the film", he added.

'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh. It tells the story of the titular character, who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity.

The film, produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of YRF, is set to release theatrically in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

