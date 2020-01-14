Sharad Kelkar joins Bhuj: The Pride Of India

MUMBAI: Bhuj: The Pride Of India stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Vidyut Jammwal. The film was announced on 19 March 2019 and the shooting began on 25 June 2019. Bhuj: The Pride of India has been shot in Hyderabad, Gujarat, Bhopal, Indore, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

After Parineeti Chopra's exit from Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India, there were reports that Rana Daggubati, who was supposed to portray the role of a lieutenant colonel of Madras Regiment, opted out of the film due to health issues. And today, Mumbai Mirror reported that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Sharad Kelkar has been roped in to play the role of a lieutenant colonel of Madras Regiment.