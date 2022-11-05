Sharmila Tagore returns to the screen with 'Gulmohar'

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is set to return to films after 11 years as she will be seen playing the grand matriarch of the Batra family in 'Gulmohar', the shooting of which was wrapped up recently.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 09:28
movie_image: 
Sharmila Tagore returns to the screen with 'Gulmohar'

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is set to return to films after 11 years as she will be seen playing the grand matriarch of the Batra family in 'Gulmohar', the shooting of which was wrapped up recently.

The film, directed by Rahul Chittella, also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Simran Singh Bagga, Amol Palekar and Suraj Sharma and will release in August.

The film tells the story of the multi-generation Batra family which is set to move out of their 34-year-old family home. The move sets the motion for a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family, while grappling with personal secrets and insecurities.

Commenting on the development, Sharmila Tagore said, "After a considerable gap, I am very happy to be in the familiar and well-loved ambience of a film set. I agreed almost immediately to be a part of team 'Gulmohar' - after the moving narration of this heartwarming and beautifully written story/script. It is a very layered and absorbing family drama. And I am sure many will enjoy watching it together with their loved ones in the comfort of their homes."

The music for the film has been composed by Siddhartha Khosla, who has earlier worked on the American family drama TV series 'This is Us'.

'The Family Man' actor Manoj Bajpayee on being a part of 'Gulmohar', said, "For me, there were many reasons to sign the film, firstly the narrative of the film was extremely candid and relatable. Secondly, sharing screen space with Sharmila ji was such an honour and above all, Rahul always came across as an intelligent talent and a man of integrity! What more could I ask for? I hope that the audience too will love it as much as I love being a part of it."

The family drama has been produced under the banners of Fox Star Studios, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Autonomous Works, and has been penned by Rahul Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee.

Talking about his choice of story and cast, director Rahul Chittella said, "'Gulmohar' is an intimate story about family and home - the only two things that have ever mattered, more so now than ever. I'm very excited to wrap the shooting with such an incredible ensemble of actors and crew members, all of whom are collaborating with utmost purity to tell this story. We can't wait to bring it to the audiences soon."

SOURCE: IANS

Sharmila Tagore Gulmohar Manoj Bajpayee Simran Singh Bagga Amol Palekar Suraj Sharma Rahul Chittella Arpita Mukherjee TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 09:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Veteran actress Helen marks her acting comeback with THIS Karisma Kapoor starrer film, deets inside
MUMBAI: Veteran actress Helen is all set to return to showbiz with Abhinay Deo directorial, ‘Brown’. While she was last...
Exclusive! Arya actress Sohaila Kapoor to enter Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na is one such show that has been constantly wowing the viewers with its...
Controversial! This internet personality criticized for wearing Maharaja of Patiala's diamond choker to the Met Gala
MUMBAI: Met Gala is one of the most popular fundraising galas. Who's who of showbiz attend this occasion, and the 2022...
BREAKING! Alma Hussain to become Samar's new love interest after Nandini's exit in StarPlus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis....
Interesting! Is Janhvi Kapoor dating someone? Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Mili actress Janhvi Kapoor has been rumoured to be in a relationship with social activist Orhan Awatramani....
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan: OH NO! Radha observes that Mohan has changed a lot
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV’s fiction Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Veteran actress Helen marks her acting comeback with THIS Karisma Kapoor starrer film, deets inside
Amazing! Veteran actress Helen marks her acting comeback with THIS Karisma Kapoor starrer film, deets inside
Latest Video