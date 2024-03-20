Sharvari Secures Top Credit Before John Abraham in Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa"

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 19:59
movie_image: 
Sharvari

MUMBAI: It seems like "Vedaa" is generating a lot of buzz with its high-octane teaser and unique credits sequence. It's intriguing that Sharvari's name appeared first, showcasing a shift from the usual credits order. Nikkhil Advani's explanation sheds light on the collaborative spirit behind the decision, highlighting John Abraham's belief in the project and Sharvari's dedication to her role, also featuring  Abhishek Bannerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia. 

The first credits are usually reserved for the biggest names of the project, and John is not only a huge star but is also one of the producers of the film along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Zee Studios. 

 Nikkhil Advani expressed, "Actually the thought culminated from a conversation that John and I had. Call me an ever hopeful optimist but even I believe that. So when I read the horrific incident that Vedaa is based on, I knew that it had to be told. And tell it so that as many people as possible could see it. I am so grateful to John Abraham for believing in me and to Sharvari for living this part and this life, without which none of this would be possible.”

Sharvari John Abraham Nikkhil Advani Vedaa Abhishek Bannerjee Tamannaah Bhatia Monisha Advani Madhu Bhojwani Zee Studios TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 19:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
‘Madgaon Express’: Kunal Kemmu impresses with his soulful performance of his singing-songwriting debut song ‘Hum Yahin’ at an event in Mumbai
MUMBAI: Video: Kunal Kemmu performing live his debut song ‘Hum Yahin’ from ‘Madgaon Express’ is the best thing you will...
Dhanush and Kamal Haasan make the Ilaiyaraaja biopic launch a MEMORABLE affair - deets inside
MUMBAI: "After much anticipation, fans of Maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja can now rejoice as the official launch of his...
Ahmedabad delves into the colors of Madgaon Express when Kunal Kemmu, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi visited the city for the screening while they also enjoyed authentic meal
MUMBAI: The comedy entertainer Madgaon Express, which is being produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the...
Heartfelt Moment Captured: A fan of Allu Arjun gets emotional after meeting him!
MUMBAI: National Award Winner Allu Arjun is undeniably one of the most celebrated superstars in Indian cinema today....
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Faisal Khan to participate in the show
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of...
Sharvari Secures Top Credit Before John Abraham in Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa"
MUMBAI: It seems like "Vedaa" is generating a lot of buzz with its high-octane teaser and unique credits sequence. It's...
Recent Stories
Kunal
‘Madgaon Express’: Kunal Kemmu impresses with his soulful performance of his singing-songwriting debut song ‘Hum Yahin’ at an event in Mumbai
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kunal
‘Madgaon Express’: Kunal Kemmu impresses with his soulful performance of his singing-songwriting debut song ‘Hum Yahin’ at an event in Mumbai
Dhanush
Dhanush and Kamal Haasan make the Ilaiyaraaja biopic launch a MEMORABLE affair - deets inside
Kunal
Ahmedabad delves into the colors of Madgaon Express when Kunal Kemmu, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi visited the city for the screening while they also enjoyed authentic meal
Allu
Heartfelt Moment Captured: A fan of Allu Arjun gets emotional after meeting him!
Yodha
Yodha: Makers announce another single ‘Qismat Badal Di’ by Ammy Virk and B Praak
Kriti
Kriti Sanon showcases her sense of style with her brand-new Motorola smartphone.