Sharvari Secures Top Credit Before John Abraham in Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa"

MUMBAI: It seems like "Vedaa" is generating a lot of buzz with its high-octane teaser and unique credits sequence. It's intriguing that Sharvari's name appeared first, showcasing a shift from the usual credits order. Nikkhil Advani's explanation sheds light on the collaborative spirit behind the decision, highlighting John Abraham's belief in the project and Sharvari's dedication to her role, also featuring Abhishek Bannerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The first credits are usually reserved for the biggest names of the project, and John is not only a huge star but is also one of the producers of the film along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Zee Studios.

Nikkhil Advani expressed, "Actually the thought culminated from a conversation that John and I had. Call me an ever hopeful optimist but even I believe that. So when I read the horrific incident that Vedaa is based on, I knew that it had to be told. And tell it so that as many people as possible could see it. I am so grateful to John Abraham for believing in me and to Sharvari for living this part and this life, without which none of this would be possible.”