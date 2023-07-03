Shatrughan Sinha reveals how he got the facial scar

Veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, who is known for films such as 'Kaala Patthar', 'Dostana', 'Yudh' and several others, recently shared the story behind the scar on his face which at one point had a fan following of its own.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 12:15
movie_image: 
Shatrughan

MUMBAI : Veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, who is known for films such as 'Kaala Patthar', 'Dostana', 'Yudh' and several others, recently shared the story behind the scar on his face which at one point had a fan following of its own.

The senior actor recently appeared on chat show 'The Invincibles' hosted by Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and revealed that the scar is from a childhood injury. He said: "I was very naughty during my childhood. One day, I saw my uncle shaving his face. Then to imitate him, I too ran a razor across my face when I was a child."

He continued: "First my uncle's daughter tried, she cut her cheek and started crying. I then told her, 'Tumko nahi aata hai, main tumhe dikhaata hoon kaise karte hain' (let me show you how it's done since you know nothing). Then I went ahead to cut my own cheek."

"I did feel embarrassed, when I was about to start my film career, I thought how would I work with a scarred face. But then, Dev Anand told me to be proud of my face and he advised me against going for a plastic surgery," he concluded.

'The Invincibles' is available to stream on Bollywood Bubble's YouTube channel.


Source : Ians 

Veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha Shatrughan Sinha Sinha reveals facial scar 'Kaala Patthar' 'Dostana' 'Yudh' Dev Anand TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 12:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu meets with a deadly accident; Akshara in a fix
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and isgetting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Raghav heartbroken to see Prachi and Josh hugging
MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
'Your work is your best PR,' says Yami Gautam
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who was last seen in the movie 'Lost', shared that she believes in giving her...
Sara Ali Khan wants to work with filmmakers who can 'push me to deliver the best'
MUMBAI: Believing that nothing productive can be done under pressure, actor Sara Ali Khan, born to actors Saif Ali Khan...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Katha and Viaan have a good time; Reet suspicious
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
'Your work is your best PR,' says Yami Gautam
'Your work is your best PR,' says Yami Gautam

Latest Video

Related Stories
'Your work is your best PR,' says Yami Gautam
'Your work is your best PR,' says Yami Gautam
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan wants to work with filmmakers who can 'push me to deliver the best'
Vinali
Vinali Bhatnagar to make Bollywood debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'
Fanney Khan, Hichki and more; these are the movies which were offered to Priyanka Chopra earlier
Fanney Khan, Hichki and more; these are the movies which were offered to Priyanka Chopra earlier
Must Read! Before Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releases, here’s a look at how much the last 5 Holi releases performed at the box offi
Must Read! Before Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releases, here’s a look at how much the last 5 Holi releases performed at the box office
“As a newcomer it is a great thug to get such a great movie with some amazing talented people” Rohit Vikkram
“As a newcomer it is a great thug to get such a great movie with some amazing talented people” Rohit Vikkram