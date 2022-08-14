Shefali Shah overwhelmed by the love she's got for 'Darlings'

MUMBAI: Shefali Shah has impressed viewers with her performance in the Alia Bhatt-led dark comedy drama film 'Darlings' and critics have praised her for the way she has essayed her character Shamshunissa.

Coming after her performances in 'Jalsa' and 'Human', which have ensured she's alway in the public eye, Shefali has shown yet another facet of her impressive repertoire of skills.

Responding to the praise, and sounding overwhelmed, Shefali said: "The response 'Darlings' has got from the audience is overwhelming, exhilarating, and inspiring to say the least. It's a big cheer-up to the entire team for the impeccable dedication they have put into it."

She added: "Personally for me, 2022 has been an amazing and creatively satisfying year so far, as I got to work on some of the most stimulating stories and movies. With such great stories, each piece of content this year has made me want to work 10x more. I am so happy that the audience is embracing such diverse content and showering me with so much love."

Up ahead, Shefali will be seen reprising her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in 'Delhi Crime 2', in hot pursuit of the 'kaccha-banian' gang of serial killers, and in Anubhuti Kashyap's campus comedy 'Doctor G' with Ayushmann Khurana and Rakul Preet Singh.

