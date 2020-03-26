News

Shefali Shah wears plastic bag over face for COVID-19 awareness

26 Mar 2020 01:35 PM

MUMBAI:  Amid the outbreak of COVID-19 in India, "Delhi Crime" actress Shefali Shah wore a plastic bag over her face to demonstrate the effect of coronavirus on lungs.

The actress took to Twitter to share the video in which she wore a plastic bag over her face. She posted the video with a warning.

"Safety warning : DO NOT TRY THIS EVER!#CoronaVirus #CoronaDiaries #OneDayAtATime #LivingWithCOVID19#LifeInTheTimesOfCorona #LoveinTheTimesOfCorona#LockDown," she wrote in the post..

The video shows how the effects of the virus on the body, and lungs feel trapped.

"This is exactly how your lungs are going to feel when the COVID-19 hits your lungs and the virus starts developing. So we have no option, just deal with it. Stay at home and do it for your safety, for your family's safety, for your friends' safety because one person out there gets it, it will spread like wildfire. It is already. If this isn't a warning enough, I don't know what is," Shefali said in the video.

"I can't breathe. And soon, if this spreads, a lot of us, a lot of people we love, won't be able to breathe," she added.

SOURCE: IANS

 

