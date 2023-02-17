Shehzada movie review: Kartik Aaryan shines in this not-so-great remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

MUMBAI : In 2020, Allu Arjun starred in a movie titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Telugu film was a blockbuster at the box office, and later a Hindi remake of the film titled Shehzada was announced with Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was not an amazing film when it comes to script, but a few elements worked in the movie’s favour like Allu Arjun’s fantastic swag and acting, amazing music, a great supporting cast with Tabu impressing as always, and a couple massy entertaining moments. So, has Rohit Dhawan managed to make a good remake? Find out in the review below...

Shehzada starts with a rainy night where two kids are born. One kid is of Valmiki (Paresh Rawal) a middle-class working clerk and another is of Randeep (Ronit Roy) who is a rich man. But, due to some situation Valmiki replaces his son with Randeep’s son. After 25 years, Bantu (Kartik Aaryan), who is actually the real shehzada, is living a middle-class life, but destiny has something else written for him.

The basic storyline of the film is exactly like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and the original writer Trivikram Srinivas has been credited for it. The screenplay has been adapted by Rohit Dhawan who has also directed the movie.

Dhawan’s narration is good in bits and parts, but some massy elements that were there in the original movie are not there in Shehzada. The action scenes are good, but they have been abruptly edited. One scene (not giving a spoiler) which was one of the biggest highlights of the second half in the Telugu movie is not there in the remake, and believe us, Kartik could have nailed it in that scene.

One of the best elements of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was the music, but Shehzada’s songs are forgettable. They recreated Character Dheela, but this time maybe a recreated version of Buttabomma would have done wonders for the film.

Performance wise, Kartik Aaryan puts his best foot forward. He has given a wonderful performance and it is his act that keeps us hooked to the screens in this below average movie. After Bhediya, Kriti Sanon once again gets a role that doesn’t do justice to her talent; totally wasted. Ronit Roy is good in his role, and Paresh Rawal is also fine. Sachin Khedekar plays the same role that he played in the original movie, so he has nothing new to offer here. Ankur Rathee’s character is made like a caricature and that irritates because even if the actor wants to perform, the role just doesn’t connect.

Manisha Koirala is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry and there are some emotional scenes in Shehzada which she has done well. But, the personality of the rich-powerful woman that Tabu had in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is missing here.

Overall, Shehzada is not as entertaining as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kartik Aaryan’s efforts can be seen, but the movie disappoints.

Ratings: 2/5