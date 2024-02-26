Shekhar Kapur talks about feeling 'Froze' for THIS reason after recalling a conversation about 'Masoom’

Shekhar recently talked about a heartfelt interaction he had on a plane with a female traveler. Her words, together with her admiration for Shekhar's directing debut Masoom, sparked a meaningful discussion with the director that stayed with him.
MUMBAI: Renowned director Shekhar Kapur has directed several noteworthy films, including Masoom (1983), and will direct Masoom 2 - The New Generation, the sequel. Shekhar recently talked about a heartfelt interaction he had on a plane with a female traveler. Her words, together with her admiration for Shekhar's directing debut Masoom, sparked a meaningful discussion with the director that stayed with him.

Popular director Shekhar Kapur wrote a lengthy post on his Instagram account today, February 23, detailing a touching conversation he had with a fellow traveller who turned out to be a fan of his movie Masoom. He started his note by saying that someone had come and seated next to him on a flight. Not because they were unpleasant, but because of the question she posed, he voiced a wish that they hadn't.

Speaking about the question the woman posed to him, he continued, “Sir, I watch Masoom at least once every month. Every time I cry, I find a different story in it ..‘I hear you’re making a sequel, Sir, I even read the title .. ‘Masoom .. the next generation’ right ?” Shekhar claimed that when he heard this, he "froze" since he knew what was going to happen.

He remembered the woman going on to say that there was no way anyone could top the film's emotional effect and the innocence it depicted. She remembered the scene where Rahul calls Shabana Azmi "mother" after injuring his finger with a hammer. Her heart hurts every time she sees that scene.

Hearing what the passenger had to say, Shekhar recollected the beauty of simplicity in his film Masoom. He didn't have any official training or prior filming experience, but he followed his gut and felt what was right. He learned from this experience to follow his true feelings and instincts when creating rather than letting technical details take precedence over them.

Masoom was Shekhar Kapur's directorial debut in 1983. The film starred Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah in the key roles, and was an adaptation of the Malayalam classic Olangal.

