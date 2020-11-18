Shekhar Suman wants apology from those who said he used Sushant's death to pursue politics

MUMBAI: Actor Shekhar Suman on Tuesday demanded an apology from every person who thought he was banking on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput to pursue politics in Bihar.



"When I met Tejashwi Yadav in connection with Sushant in Patna, a lot of ppl accused me of having political ambitions. The Bihar elections have come n gone and I couldn't care a fig about it. With these creeps who accused me now come forward and say sorry to me," he tweeted.



After Sushant's death in June, Shekhar Suman started a social media campaign demanding justice for Sushant. The actor had faced criticism from a section of netizens who accused him of banking on the actor's death for his own political ambitions.



In separate tweets on Tuesday, Shekhar Suman further took a jibe at his critics and wrote: "If you fight for a problem you are doing it for publicity, if you don't you are a self-centered, coward and a selfish guy. One has to think a million times before taking a stand. There ain't always a motive behind what you do."



"Life's biggest asset is not money or fame or power or position but inner happiness, contentment and satisfaction," he added.

