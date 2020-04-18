News

Shemaroo MarathiBana to air World Television Premiere of Marathi movie - “7, Roshan Villa”

MUMBAI: Shemaroo MarathiBana, from the house of Shemaroo Entertainment is all set to air the World Television Premiere of 7, Roshan Villa. In these times when the entire world is staying at home and trying their bit to fight the virus. Shemaroo MarathiBana brings a treat of entertainment across various genres for all age groups which can be enjoyed with the entire family. Viewers can enjoy the suspense thriller with their family on April 19 at 12:00 PM and 7:00 PM respectively.

A mystery thriller, “7, Roshan Villa” is filled with twists and plots that are sure to keep the audiences hooked to their seats. Directed by Akshay Yashwant Datt, the movie takes you through the journey of a depressed woman who marries a sales manager in her father's company but later finds out that she has an unfaithful partner. The story sees various interfolds that revolves around the three protagonists - Renu Bakshi, Rati and Rajasth Jawdekar played by Tejaswini Pandit, Sonali Khare and Prasad Oak respectively.

Commenting on World Television Premiere of the movie, the versatile actor , Prasad Oak, said, “I am excited about the World Television Premiere of my movie 7, Roshan Villa on Shemaroo MarathiBana and the Marathi audiences can now enjoy the extra dose of entertainment in the middle of the lockdown and self-quarantining.”

Shemaroo MarathiBana has been entertaining the Marathi audiences through an exciting line-up of high-quality specially curated Marathi movies/plays. The channel has already played cult movies like Ani… Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar, Lagna Mubarak, Chhatrapati Shasan, Poshter Girl, Judgement, Photocopy and has received an overwhelming response from the audiences. Furthermore, the channel aims to provide wholesome entertainment by bringing movies of favourite Marathi stars - Sagar Deshmukh, Sunil Barve , Satish Alekar Jitendra Joshi , Devendra Bhagat, Subodh Bhave, Swwapnil Joshi, Prarthana Behere, Sanskruti Balgude, Siddhartha Jadhav amongst others. 

