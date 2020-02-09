News

'Shikara' makes LK Advani emotional

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Feb 2020 04:00 AM

MUMBAI: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani got emotional while watching filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopras "Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits" here.

In a video clip gone viral, the political veteran is seen trying to hold back his tears as the film ends, even as Chopra comes up, kneels down besides him and tries consoling him.

"Shikara" is about how Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee from their homes in the Kashmir Valley in early 1990, in the wake of Islamist insurgency. The film chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits through the fictional story of Shiv Kumar Dhar (essayed by Aadil Khan) and his wife Shanti (essayed by Sadia).

The film is very close to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who has donned the director's hat for the first time since 2007, when he made "Eklavya: The Royal Guard".

"Shikara" opened on February 7.

Tags Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party LK Advani Vidhu Vinod Chopras Shiv Kumar Dhar Aadil Khan TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
08 Feb 2020 03:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
SIDNAAZ, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Rashami-Arti do power yoga along with Shilpa Shetty
SIDNAAZ, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Rashami-Arti do... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
08 Feb 2020 03:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arti-Shehnaaz feel as if Sidharth Shukla has used them
Arti-Shehnaaz feel as if Sidharth Shukla has used... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here