Shilpa shares funny 'food for thought' with hubby Raj

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have yet again treated their fans and followers with a new funny video. This time the video is about "food for thought" but with a quirky twist.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself along with Raj. The clip starts with Shilpa serving aloo paranthas to Raj, who says that he can't see the potatoes in the paranthas.

Shilpa is then heard saying: "Kashimiri pulav main Kashmir dikhta hai tereko our top aur Benarasi saree main benares dikhta hai tereko? (can you see Kashmir in Kashmiri pulav or can you see Benares in Benarasi sarees?)"

The actress captioned the video: "Food for thought! #fridayfun #laughs#comedy #cray #food."

Her "Nikamma" co-star Abhimanyu Dassani commented: "Haha you guys."

Shilpa is an avid user of social media. She keeps treating her fans with quirky videos on her Instagram and TikTok handles.

Recently, she posted a photograph of herself and said that a smile is more contagious than a virus.

On the film front, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback to acting with "Nikamma" and "Hungama 2".

SoURCE : IANS