Shilpa Shetty: Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Tuesday suggested that we should always be kind to whoever we come across in life because we are unaware of their battles and struggles.

"Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind, always!" Shilpa wrote in an Instagram post.

She continued: "There's so much we experience... so much that happens in our daily lives. But, we put on a brave front, continue to fight our battles, and move ahead. Not many know what we're going through; likewise, we may also not know what someone else is going through."

"The loss of a loved one, the stress at work, the pressures of life, or any kind of personal issues can wreak havoc with a person's mind. The best way to maintain peace & harmony is by being kind to everyone we meet. Be humble, understanding, patient, and accepting. You never know who may need it.

Have you ever experienced an unexpected, kind gesture when you needed it the most? Let us know in the comments," she added.

Shilpa keeps sharing life lessons for her social media followers. The actress recently suggested that we should not blindly believe or be influenced by all that we see on social media.

The actress is set to make a comeback to films after 13 years with the films Hungama 2 and Nikamma.