Shilpa Shetty: Laughing freely has become a privilege

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty feels laughing heartily has become a privilege in our fastpaced lives, and has asked people not to forget to take out time and find reasons to laugh.

"Ever wondered why a carefree laughing session with your friends feels so good? A good, hearty laugh boosts the immune system and relieves physical & mental stress, leaving your muscles relaxed for up to 45 minutes thereafter," she wrote on Instagram along with an image of herself laughing out loud.

"Laughing freely and heartily has become a privilege in our fast-paced lives. So, if meeting up with friends and/or family is a challenge in these times, watch a funny movie/video or read some comedic literature, instead... because laughter truly is the best medicine," she added.

The actress shared the post using hashtags: #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #mentalhealth #goodhealth #stayhappy #Laugh #LaughterIsTheBestMedicine #behappy.

Shilpa is all set to return to the screen after 13 years with two releases, "Hungama 2" and "Nikamma".

Directed by Sabbir Khan, the action-packed romantic comedy film "Nikamma" also features Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. "Hungama 2" also stars Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan. The film is a follow-up of Priyadarshan's 2003 slapstick hit, "Hungama".