Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra once again hides his face; netizens troll him, “Nayi naveli dulhan ki tarah ghunghat pehn ke ghum raha hai”

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra along with their family were spotted at the airport today. The latter was seen wearing a mask and a huge hoodie, and it was hiding his face. Well, netizens are trolling him for the same.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 17:20
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : For the past few months, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been hiding his face from the paparazzi. He wears different kinds of masks and hoodies which hide his face totally. However, a few days ago, when he was spotted with Shilpa, he was seen without a mask, and netizens thought that maybe now he will get clicked without a mask.

However, recently once again, Raj was seen wearing a mask, and a huge hoodie that hid his face. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were clicked at the airport with their family.

Well, netizens are trolling Raj for wearing such a huge hoodie. A netizen commented, “Raj Kundra in Ghunghat.” Another Instagram user wrote, “dulhaan ghunghat me.” One more netizen wrote, “Nayi naveli dulhan ki tarah ghunghat pehn ke ghum raha hai sanskaar dekh rahe ho na!” Check out the comments below…

Also Read:  Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra steps out without a mask; netizens say, “Is he ok. Where is the mask.”

In 2021, Raj was arrested by Mumbai police on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. In September, he was granted bail, and a few weeks ago,  the Supreme Court granted him anticipatory bail.

Talking about Shilpa’s upcoming projects, the actress has a movie titled Sukhee lined up and will be making her web series debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. Last year, Shilpa was seen in the film Nikamma which was a disaster at the box office. The movie, which also starred Abhimanyu Dasani in the lead role, was a remake of Nani starrer Middle Class Abbayi.

Also Read:  'Kantara' took me back to my roots, says Shilpa Shetty

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

