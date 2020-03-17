Shilpa Shetty’s throwback picture is apt in today's situation

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty made her debut opposite the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar. Her acting skills were appreciated and loved by all. She has given good performances in films such as Rishtey, Dhadkan, Garv, and Apne.

The actress is now all set to tickle our funny bone with her next movie Hungama 2, which is a sequel to the superhit movie Hungama. This too will also directed by Priyadarshan.

Now, her fans have shared an amazing throwback picture of the actress on social media, where she is looking super cute in all three poses of Mahatma Gandhi: bura mat suno, bura mat kaho, and bura mat dekho.

Fans have tried to explain how this picture is suited to the situation today.

In today’s time, when the world is fighting the Corona outbreak and many people are scared because of this disease, they tell us not to listen to, spread, or watch fake news floating around.

On the work note, Shilpa is currently busy shooting for Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawala. The film also stars Meezaan Jaffrey in the lead. It will feature the recreated version of the iconic song Chura Ke Dil Mera.