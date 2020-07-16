Shilpa Shetty says 'it takes guts' to have a newborn at the age of 45

MUMBAI: Much to everyone's surprise and happiness, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra took to their social media handles where they announced that they have once again embraced parenthood as they welcomed little baby girl Samisha Shetty Kundra on February 15, 2020, after Viaan – their elder son. Introducing her to the world five days later from her actual birth date, the actress shared her glimpse to tell her fans and followers how elated she was to embrace motherhood once again. However, Shilpa Shetty thinks that it is not an easy task to be a mother at the age of 45 and says that it feels surreal. That's not it, she also said that it takes guts to have a newborn at the age of 45.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she was quoted saying, "It feels surreal when people ask me how my ‘children’ are doing. At 45, to have a newborn takes guts." The actress also revealed that her experience has been rather different this time. "The first time around, you are breastfeeding and tired all the time. You feel like a cow. I also went through postpartum depression, though I bounced out of it in about two weeks."

Shetty also revealed how she flew her newborn just before a nation-wide lockdown, Shilpa said, "I flew private to bring Samisha home because there was no way in hell that I’d bring a baby born three weeks prematurely, with masks and all. A few days later, the nationwide lockdown was announced and I’m grateful for this time with my baby, which, as an actress, I wouldn’t have got otherwise."

While sharing the news on Shilpa’s Instagram account, she shared a picture of her baby’s hand and wrote, “With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra.”

