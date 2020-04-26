Shishir Sharma: I can be funny too

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Shishir Sharma, who appears in the web series "Girlfriend Chor", says that more than often he is stereotyped with serious characters on-screen, and he is looking for an opportunity to break the mould.

"The fact is I can be funny too, as an actor. With the kind of personality I have in real life, people do not imagine me beyond portraying a serious or a negative character on-screen. So I keep getting roles of Army officers, doctors, policemen and investigating officers among others. Though I worked on a web show like ‘Permanent Roommates', I hardly get to play a funny or lighter character. In a way, ‘Girlfriend Chor' was one such opportunity where I played a father of the protagonist who is funny!" Shishir told IANS.

The five-episode show "Girlfriend Chor" features Mayur More, Himani Sharma, Kushagre Dua, and Sonali Sachdev. The show is streaming on MX Player.

The actor has appeeared on TV shows like "Swabhimaan", "Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli" and "Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann", and also in films like "Tanu Weds Manu Returns", "Talvar", "Raazi", and "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

He shared a memory of audience reaction on his portrayal of negative characters: "SWhen ‘Swabhimaan' started, some ladies in our building told my wife that if they see me in real life, the might just slap me! I think the power of a well-written character such that the audience starts to believe in the fictional one! But as an actor I want to try new roles, new characters and various shades of emotions -- things that are quirky," Shishir signed off.