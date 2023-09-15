Shiv Shakti actor Parineeta Borthakur: As an actor, I believe that no matter what role I do, I will do my best

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 03:45
movie_image: 
Parineeta

MUMBAI: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti is garnering good response from the audience. Parineeta Borthakur, who plays the role of Mandira Kashyap in it, sounds elated talking about the feedback.  Shiv Shakti is produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD.

“I realised the show is doing well because off late, people started coming up to me and complimenting me for Mandira’s role. I'm really enjoying my time here. The whole cast and crew gets along quite well. Biggest learning is that a good director makes a lot of difference, in terms of work environment,” smiles the actor, who is close to Jhumma Mitra (Padma Kashyap) and Nikki Sharma (Shakti).

Doing a daily soap means a lot of hard work. “Daily shows are really tiring, not only for actors, but everyone on set. I never take my character home. I'm a spontaneous actor, I switch on and switch off with Action and Cut,” adds Parineeta, who is a shiv bhakt herself.

About the changes she has seen in the entertainment industry over the years, she says, “A lot of things have changed, some for the better and some the opposite. But we need to walk with time. As they say, change is the only constant. And as far as the changes that need to be brought in the industry, I think the payment terms for actors should be changed. Our payment starts after completing 60-90 days, post telecast. It should be on a monthly basis, how the rest of the crew gets.”

Daily soaps have a permanent audience base. However, Parineeta does not think that is true these days. “I have met a lot of people who recognise me from my previous works, and ask me if I'm doing any OTT because they used to watch my shows but don't watch much TV anymore,” she says.

So what’s the secret of a good performance? “No secret, but once you are thorough with your lines, you can perform smoothly because you don't need to think about your lines. As an actor, I believe that no matter what role I do, I will do my best. You never know who's watching,” she ends.

shiv shakti PARINEETA BORTHAKUR Mandira Kashyap Prateek Sharma LSD Jhumma Mitra Padma Kashyap Nikki Sharma Shakti TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 03:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vineet Raina joins the cast of Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan as Rohan - a dangerous and manipulative character
MUMBAI :  Sony SAB’s heartfelt show, Dil Diyaan Gallaan, is a show about a family torn apart by emotional...
Exclusive! “When I got the script, I read all 10 episode in one go” - Kritika Kamra on her show Bambai Meri Jaan
MUMBAI: Actress Kritika Kamra is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space. We have...
Anupamaa: Realisation! A tragic accident makes Samar realise the importance of loved ones
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Sheezan Khan breaks silence if he was offered the show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul post his release from jail
MUMBAI:  Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he was...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh no! Parth takes a big decision, to affect the Birla family name
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! Sheezan Khan talks about the fight between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam and reveals if he thinks the show was biased to some contestants
MUMBAI :  Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he...
Recent Stories
Vishal
Shocking! Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj talks about Imran Khan conditioned to believe as a bad actor; Says ‘We are a little biased’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Atlee
Jawan: Shocking! Atlee discloses fascinating details on Deepika Padukone’s role in Shah Rukh Khan’s film
Somy
Somy Ali praises Sunny Deol: He has proven to the world that love has no borders and no barriers
Aaliyah
Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry
Vijay
Wow! Vijay Varma considers Tamannah Bhatia as his 'Jaane Jaan', read more
Karan Johar
Shocking! Karan Johar shed’s light on Ranveer Singh being two people; says ‘I am surprised….’
Anurag
Impressive! Anurag Kashyap reveals Vicky Kaushal ‘Hasn’t changed’; He would dance to entertain everyone on the set, ‘People now pay him to dance’