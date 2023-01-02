Shiv Shastri Balboa actor Anupam Kher says, “I never thought whether Sikandar is biologically mine or not” – Exclusive

MUMBAI : Anupam Kher is one of the most talented and successful actors we have in Bollywood. In 2022, he starred in successful films like The Kashmir Files, Uunchai, and Karthikeya 2, and now, he is gearing up for his next film titled Shiv Shastri Balboa.

Shiv Shastri Balboa also stars Neena Gupta, and recently TellyChakkar got a chance to interact with Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. Both of them as individuals have been the perfect example of unconventional parenting.

So, while talking to us about his journey as an unconventional parent, Anupam Kher said, “Sikandar was four years old when Kiran and I got married, and I never thought whether he is biologically mine or not. I never thought of that and I must give credit to my family, my parents and my grandparents, the way they have brought me up. We were poor but we believed in the fact that it’s the matter of thinking. He also has never made me feel that I am his step father or something like that. It’s a mutual thing and that’s the only way I deal with it. Also, padhe likhe hone ka faida bhi hota hai.”

Also Read: Exclusive! Anupam Kher’s journey from first film to next 57 films is worth reading, check it out

Neena Gupta added to Anupam Kher’s answer and shared an interesting incident, “Main ek baar samajh gayi ki inki real parenting ho rahi hai sabarjast. We were somewhere and he was very angry with Sikandar, and he was shouting at him. So, I was like this is the perfect relationship because gussa bhi toh bachcho pe hie aata hai.”

Further Kher spoke about how different generations are shown in Shiv Shastri Balboa. He said, “Also, this film is about generation gap but in a different manner like our favourite songs will be different and your favourite songs will be different. So, it’s not exactly about the generation gap, it’s about the situation you have grown up in. Today, also when we play antakshari we sing old songs. So, in this film there’s slice-of-life, adventure, motorbike gang, elopement, booze is there, everything is there.”

Shiv Shastri Balboa, which also stars Sharib Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri, is slated to release on 10th February 2023.

Also Read: Anupam Kher has a candid talk with his mother on motivational chat show

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.