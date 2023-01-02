Shiv Shastri Balboa actor Anupam Kher says, “I never thought whether Sikandar is biologically mine or not” – Exclusive

Anupam Kher will next be seen in a movie titled Shiv Shastri Balboa which also stars Neena Gupta in the lead role. TellyChakkar got a chance to interact with Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, and they spoke about unconventional parenting.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 21:17
movie_image: 
Shiv Shastri Balboa actor Anupam Kher says, “I never thought whether Sikandar is biologically mine or not” – Exclusive

MUMBAI : Anupam Kher is one of the most talented and successful actors we have in Bollywood. In 2022, he starred in successful films like The Kashmir Files, Uunchai, and Karthikeya 2, and now, he is gearing up for his next film titled Shiv Shastri Balboa.

Shiv Shastri Balboa also stars Neena Gupta, and recently TellyChakkar got a chance to interact with Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. Both of them as individuals have been the perfect example of unconventional parenting.

So, while talking to us about his journey as an unconventional parent, Anupam Kher said, “Sikandar was four years old when Kiran and I got married, and I never thought whether he is biologically mine or not. I never thought of that and I must give credit to my family, my parents and my grandparents, the way they have brought me up. We were poor but we believed in the fact that it’s the matter of thinking. He also has never made me feel that I am his step father or something like that. It’s a mutual thing and that’s the only way I deal with it. Also, padhe likhe hone ka faida bhi hota hai.”

Also Read:  Exclusive! Anupam Kher’s journey from first film to next 57 films is worth reading, check it out

Neena Gupta added to Anupam Kher’s answer and shared an interesting incident, “Main ek baar samajh gayi ki inki real parenting ho rahi hai sabarjast. We were somewhere and he was very angry with Sikandar, and he was shouting at him. So, I was like this is the perfect relationship because gussa bhi toh bachcho pe hie aata hai.”

Further Kher spoke about how different generations are shown in Shiv Shastri Balboa. He said, “Also, this film is about generation gap but in a different manner like our favourite songs will be different and your favourite songs will be different. So, it’s not exactly about the generation gap, it’s about the situation you have grown up in. Today, also when we play antakshari we sing old songs. So, in this film there’s slice-of-life, adventure, motorbike gang, elopement, booze is there, everything is there.”

Shiv Shastri Balboa, which also stars Sharib Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri, is slated to release on 10th February 2023.

Also Read:  Anupam Kher has a candid talk with his mother on motivational chat show

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Anupam Kher Sikandar Kher Neena Gupta Shiv Shastri Balboa Sharib Hashmi Nargis Fakhri The Kashmir Files Uunchai karthikeya 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 21:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie wants to protect Atharva from Chini, will reveal the truth?
MUMBAI :Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Here are the gym buddies from Bollywood who give out major fitness goals
MUMBAI:Indeed, celebrities are the major head turners, not only in terms of the acting, but also in terms of fashion...
Anurag Kashyap says that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has caused a revolution in Indian cinema’s
MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan’s most anticipated film – Pathaan – which released on the 25th of January, has broken records,...
Imlie: Exclusive! Imlie gets humiliated but Atharava defends her honor!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s show Imlie is one of the most popular daily soaps on TV right now. The second season brought in a...
Exclusive! Ram Setu fame Preetiish Manas roped in for Disney Plus Hotstar’s show Dear Ishq
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Recent Stories
Here are the gym buddies from Bollywood who give out major fitness goals
Here are the gym buddies from Bollywood who give out major fitness goals

Latest Video

Related Stories
Here are the gym buddies from Bollywood who give out major fitness goals
Here are the gym buddies from Bollywood who give out major fitness goals
Anurag Kashyap says that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has caused a revolution in Indian cinema’s
Anurag Kashyap says that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has caused a revolution in Indian cinema’s
From Lokesh Kanagaraj to Project K, check out some of the trending news for the day
From Lokesh Kanagaraj to Project K, check out some of the trending news for the day
Sri: Here’s all you need to know about Srikanth Bolla whose biopic stars Rajkummar Rao
Sri: Here’s all you need to know about Srikanth Bolla whose biopic stars Rajkummar Rao
Siddharth Anand talks about a prequel of Jim's character from Pathaan
Siddharth Anand talks about a prequel of Jim's character from Pathaan
Chakda 'Xpress, Sam Bahadur, Ae Watan Mere Watan and more; biopics to look forward to
Chakda 'Xpress, Sam Bahadur, Ae Watan Mere Watan, and more; biopics to look forward to