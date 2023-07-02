Shivaleeka Oberoi To Be A Manish Malhotra Bride

Shivaleeka Oberoi To Be A Manish Malhotra Bride

MUMBAI: Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak will be seen in Manish Malhotra outfits on their D day. Manish Malhotra is said to have personally designed the outfit with special customization for bride and groom, Shivaleeka and Abhishek. 

Sources have confirmed that her dupatta and Kaleera will have some interesting customisation, and she will be supporting and donning a lot of accessories from homegrown designers. The wedding is said to be traditional with a modern touch.

