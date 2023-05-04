Shocking! From accusing producer for sexual harassment to allegedly attempting suicide; here are controversies of Swastika Mukherjee that made it to the headlines

MUMBAI: Swastika Mukherjee is one of the biggest names in the Bengali film industry and she has also left a mark in Bollywood with films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Dil Bechara, and Qala. Well, apart from her movies and web series, Swastika has made it to the headlines a few times because of her controversies.

So, today, let’s look at the times when controversies of Swastika Mukherjee that made it to the headlines...

Swastika accuses a producer for sexual harassment

Swastika Mukherjee recently made it to the headlines as she has accused a producer of her upcoming movie for sexual harassment. She has claimed that the producer of her upcoming movie Shibpur told her that he would morph her pictures and post on p*orn sites. Well, the actress last month filed a complaint at Golf Green Police Station and has also complained to Eastern India Motion Pictures Association.

Swastika Mukherjee’s alleged suicide

There are multiple reports about her alleged suicide. While it was speculated that she tried to commit suicide, some reports also claimed that she had got injuries on her wrist due to an hearted argument with her then boyfriend Suman Mukhopadhyay. According to reports, Swastika was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

Swastika Mukherjee-Parambrata Chatterjee relationship

Swastika Mukherjee got married to Pramit Sen at a very young age, but after two years they parted ways. There were reports of Swastika and Parambrata's relationship, and Pramit, who at that time was still Swastika’s husband, had filed a case against Parambrata for criminal adultery and enticement of a married woman.

Rumours of Swastika Mukherjee caught stealing gold earrings

A few years ago, there were reports that the actress was caught on CCTV while she was putting a gold earring in a bag at a shop in Singapore. Reportedly, the shop owner also complained against the actress, but no police complaint was registered.

