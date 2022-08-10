Shocking! Actors who gave one hit and couldn’t have a great career further

Kumar Gaurav, Mandakini, Gracy Singh and more; these actors unfortunately couldn’t make a mark after a successful debut. Check out the list below...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 11:42
Kumar Gaurav

MUMBAI: It’s not an easy thing to make a mark in Bollywood. Well, it requires talent and luck, and nowadays a good PR as well. But, then there was a time when many talented actors made their Bollywood debut and after giving one hit, they couldn’t have a great career further.

So, today let’s look at the list of actors who actually just one film wonders...

Kumar Gaurav

Rajendra Kumar’s son Kumar Gaurav made his Bollywood debut with the film Love Story which did very well at the box office. He did star in many films later, but couldn’t become a star like his father.

Mandakini

Ram Teri Ganga Maili made Mandakini a famous name in Bollywood. But, it was just that film which gave her fame. After that she was seen in many movies, but couldn’t recreate the magic of Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree could have been the biggest Bollywood star after her super successful debut with Maine Pyar Kiya. But, she decided to get married and settle down and take a break from acting. She is now mainly seen in supporting roles, playing the lead actors’ mother.

Anu Aggarwal

Anu Aggarwal is still known for her performance in her first film Aashiqui. She later did a few movies, but couldn’t make a mark.

Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy played the male lead in Aashiqui, and clearly became the heartthrob of Bollywood. But, then couldn’t get the fame that he deserved.

Gracy Singh

Gracy Singh made her debut with Lagaan which was India’s official entry to Oscars. She was later seen in Munna Bhai MBBS, but clearly failed to make a mark later.

