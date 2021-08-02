Shocking! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are not in talking terms?

MUMBAI: The Bachchan family is the first family in Bollywood and is one of the most reputed and high-class families in the world of entertainment.

The Bachchan’s have always been surrounded by controversies when it came to personal or professional matters.

A few years ago, there was news doing the rounds that Aishwarya and Shwetha don’t get along with each other and that there are problems out there and the two don’t even talk to each other.

Then there were reports of Aishwarya not getting along with Jaya Bachchan but then these were only speculated news though there wasn’t any confirmation for the same.

Once again the Bachchan family seems to be grabbing the headlines, as there are reports doing the rounds that may be things are not well between Mr. Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.

This news became a point of conversation and made headlines when a piece of news on Social media floated stating that Big B doesn’t follow Aishwarya Rai on social media, and the discussion on the same began.

The fans and media have started to speculate that there could be some differences between the two and that’s why the two might now be following each other.

Amitabh Bachchan follows over 69 people whereas Aishwarya only follows one person and that is Abhishek Bachchan.

It's quite surprising to see that the two don’t follow each other on social media and in spite of Big B following 69 people on Instagram.

