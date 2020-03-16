Shocking! Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar’s Prithviraj lands in more trouble over the warrior being portrayed as a ‘Rajput’

MUMBAI: Prithviraj, is an epic-drama film, based on the life of the film’s namesake warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar will be playing the titular characters in the film and the movie will also mark Manushi’s debut in Bollywood.

The film has been part of many controversies and faced a lot of obstacles ever since it was announced. Karni Sena has been demanding a title-change as they find it disrespectful to the great historical figure and now the latest objection is taken by the Akhil Bharatiya Veer Gurjar Mahasabha.

Akshay Kumar is known to be part of mega films and this film is also set to be one of the most expensive films ever made in Bollywood, given the cast, costumes, the grandiose sets and historical portrayal.

The Akhil Bharatiya Veer Gurjar Mahasabha have raised an objection that the warrior belonged to the Gurjar community and not to the Rajputs and they have warned of creating hindrances in the release for the wrongful depiction. The organisation’s president of the Rajasthan State, Manish Bhargad said that they met the makers of the film last year and were promised that the film won’t show anything that is factually incorrect.

The film is all set to release on the 3rd of June, this year but is landing in more troubles as the date comes closer. Manushi Chillar, Miss world 2017 also talked about how she prepared for her role in the film as King of Kannauj’s daughter, Sanyogita.

We are very excited for this film and we hope that it gets a release and will please the audiences.

