Shocking! Alaya F breaks the silence on Nepotism; Says ‘Don’t have someone that’s going to give me another big movie’

The actress debuted in Jawaani Jaaneman and then starred in films with profound substance, like U-Turn, Freddy, and Almost Pyaar With Dj Mohabbat. The actress opened up on the pervasive issue of nepotism in the entertainment industry in a recent interview.
MUMBAI: Alaya F is one of the most promising actresses of her generation. The actress debuted in Jawaani Jaaneman and then starred in films with profound substance, like U-Turn, Freddy, and Almost Pyaar With Dj Mohabbat. The actress opened up on the pervasive issue of nepotism in the entertainment industry in a recent interview.

Alaya F comes from a family in the film industry and firmly felt that nepotism hasn't helped her. She revealed, “Not all nepotism is the same either. You know, there are so many layers and levels to it. I don’t have someone that’s calling the shots for me. I don’t have someone that’s going to guarantee give me another big movie, even if, you know I do an awful job in one and then you see so many people that have sort of really grown up, you know, in this world, and you see them have a certain ease at a party because they’ve grown up around all the people that are there. They know everyone so deeply their parents are the parties, which is wonderful. I wish my parents were also there, you know, there’s a certain ease that comes to it. There’s a certain fear that’s not there and I still feel like I hold that fear very strongly with me. I’m not free of that fear.”

She continued, “It’s such a fight to get movies that I want. You know that I really feel like these ones I want. It’s a fight to get meetings that I want sometimes, you know, it’s a journey. And sometimes you feel like well, why is this happening to me? You know why do I need to fight so much harder sometimes? Why do I need to consistently keep proving myself even when I feel that I have proved myself in so many ways? So, that’s a little weird sometimes. So to still constantly remind yourself that you are good at what you do, and you are here to do something, and you just have to persist with it. I think that’s the hardest bit for me”.

Regarding her career, she will next be seen with Rajkumar Rao in Sri.

Credit- News 18

