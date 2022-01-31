Shocking! Amitabh Bachchan gets trolled for this reason

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan is one of the Bollywood actors who has been very active on social media handles. The actor has been posting some major throwback pictures from the sets of his movies. Recently Big B took to his social media account, he posted an old picture of him with legendary actress Sridevi. The actor shared a black and white picture with her which is a still from their movie.

Also read: WOW! Amitabh Bachchan owns THESE expensive and luxurious cars

Talking to his social media handle, Big B shares a very interesting picture with Sridevi. It is a black and white picture in which Sridevi was seen pulling Amitabh’s belt. He captioned the pictures as, इनका हाथ था .. ! It was her hand .. Sridevi .. a few got it right.

Check out the picture here:

It seems the picture which the actor posted didn’t go well with his followers. As the picture went viral on the internet, a few of the users started trolling the actor. Commenting on the picture, a user wrote, Achha hua sir aap ne uss zamaane mein kaam kiya...Aaj hota toh bahut waxing karna padta...jaan chali jaati. While one another fan said, Baal ki dukaan - circa 80's. One another user said, App Ne Vex Nhi Ki Thi Tabb Tangoo Par Amazon Ka Jangal Dikh Rha Hy. An angry fan of Sridevi took to Big B’s comment section on wrote, Wo mar chuki h buddhe ... Kucch to sharam kr le .... isse accha tu gutka he bech le.

Well, some users were happy to guest the movie name right while some got offended for sharing the picture.

What do you have to say about Big B’s picture? Do let us know in the comment section.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: OMG! Amitabh Bachchan turns SHAYAR for one of the contestants on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13