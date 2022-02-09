Shocking! Amrita Rao turned down an offer to be a Yash Raj heroine for this reason

MUMBAI: Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol revealed a shocking fact in a new episode of their show Couple of Things. The actress has turned down an offer to be a part of Yash Raj Films’ in-house talent. She shared that she was previously offered Neal ‘n’ Nikki and Bachna Ae Haseeno. But she refused because she was not comfortable with kissing scenes.

The video began with Amrita and Anmol talking about how she was feeling ‘really low’ after they watched Luv Ka The End. “Mujhe yeh lag raha tha ki aisi clean family film with Yash Raj mujhe kyun nahi mil rahi yaar (I wondered why wasn’t I offered such a clean family film with Yash Raj Films)? I deserve it,” she said.

A few months later, in November 2011, Amrita received a message from Yash Raj Films’ chairman and managing director Aditya Chopra. He asked her to come to the office for a meeting and gave her an offer to be an ‘in-house Yash Raj heroine’.

Amrita said that Aditya asked her if she still has reservations about kissing scenes.

Before Amrita left, Aditya told her that if she was not comfortable, all she needed to do was text him ‘no’ and he would understand.

Amrita said that she discussed the offer with Anmol and Sooraj Barjatya, both of whom advised her to follow her heart.

The actress messaged Aditya that she was in a ‘soulful relationship’ and ‘would not be able to do justice to’ the offer. She said that he replied that he understood her decision and hoped to come back to her in the future with an offer that she would be comfortable with.

