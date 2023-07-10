Shocking! Arijit Singh reacts to a fan chasing his car, honking at him for a Selfie; Netizen says ‘Why are these fans so desperate for a selfie?’

The fan appeared to have honked repeatedly at his car in the hopes that it would slow down. Once he was stopped, a clearly angry Arijit corrected the fan. “Do you know how many times you’ve blown the horn? How old are you?” Arijit inquired.
Arijit Singh

The fan appeared to have honked repeatedly at his car in the hopes that it would slow down. Once he was stopped, a clearly angry Arijit corrected the fan. "Do you know how many times you've blown the horn? How old are you?" Arijit inquired.

(Also read: Incredible! Vishal Bhardwaj's Fascinating Journey of Arijit Singh feels evolved beautifully from ‘Phir Le Aaya Dil’; Says ‘I became fans of his voice….’)

When the fan responded that he is 23, Arijit asked, “Which means, you are an adult, right? Do you know how many times you’ve blown it?”  The fan admitted that he did it for 8 to 9 times. 

“Don’t you know things like these result in others suffering? You did it all just so you could click a picture with me, right? Okay let’s do it, let’s stop others here so you can click your selfie, I won’t let you pass without it now, let’s do it,” stated Arijit.

the video has attracted the attention of admirers, many of whom are criticizing the fan's behavior. “Idiot fans. Then these same people say that celebs are rude,” one person commented. Another person asked, "Why are these fans so desperate for a selfie?

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, a new song by Arijit Singh will be released today.  The song is a part of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 film, and is the singer's first to be released following their reconciliation.

Salman described the song as “It is a dance track that I personally love. It is probably one of the best dance tracks of my career! Katrina and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world. I hope Leke Prabhu Ka Naam does this too and becomes a global hit!”

(Also read: Arijit Singh loses his mother due to COVID complications)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

