Shocking! Arjun Kanungo had the same experience as KK

MUMBAI: Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) was a well-known Bollywood singer who gave us many great and melodious songs. He passed away at the age of 53 in Kolkata after reportedly suffering from a heart-attack.

Now, Singer-composer Arjun Kanungo, after his recent performance in Delhi, spoke about the safety and medical emergency facilities at performance venues, in the light of the recent incident at the Kolkata auditorium where singer KK fell ill and succumbed to a heart attack.

“I did hear the auditorium was extremely hot. I have performed at that auditorium before and I had the same experience... I couldn’t breathe. It is insane how hot it is. It was so hot, the ACs were not working. These older auditoriums are not maintained well. It’s a multi-varied problem. The auditorium should have been better. I don’t know if they [the management] were aware. If they were aware that he’s not feeling well, and he said something, then they should have stopped the show. It doesn’t matter, it’s (just) one show,” he says.

He narrates an incident with the legendary Asha Bhosle. He recalls, “We were in Auckland [for a tour]. I used to stand right next to Asha ji because I was singing with her. Once she came up to me in the middle of the show and said, ‘My chest is paining’. She was 77 at that time. I freaked out. I was a19-year-old kid, and was like ‘How do I deal with this’. I ran down (the stage), and called the manager. And they stopped the show for five minutes. Being the professional she is, she finished the song. The doctor was there, they checked her and then sent her back.”

Arjun Kanungo is a singer, actor, composer and entrepreneur. Starting his career with the breakout hit 'Baaki Baatein Peene Baad', he is a 3-time national Gold medal winner in Centre Fire Pistol and a national level Basketball player also.

