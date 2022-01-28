Shocking! Bollywood actors who are the enemies of Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar is no doubt one of the finest talents we have in the acting industry, he is also one of the bankable actors of Bollywood. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor in his projects.

Over the time we have seen many Bollywood actors being good friends with the actor Akshay Kumar but there are a few celebrities who are not in talking terms with the actor.

So today we are going to discuss about Bollywood celebrities who are not on the friend list of Akshay Kumar

1. Salman Khan

Indeed we have seen and love this amazing pair of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in the movies like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jaaneman, it was reported that actor Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar had a huge fight and the reason was Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna. It is said that the actors are now in talking terms

2. Farah Khan

It is said that Akshay Kumar and Farah Khan fought on the sets of Joker. Akshay Kumar was not happy with the progress of the movie. The movie Joker was a flop at the box office.

3. Raveena Tandon

There was news all over that Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar were about to get engaged but the actor Akshay Kumar backed out. Actress Raveena Tandon was also seen speaking about the incident several times in her media interaction.

4. Sunny Deol

It is said that the problem between Sunny Leone and Akshay Kumar started from the sets of the movie Ziddi. People who were present said that the issue happened because of something related to Raveena Tandon.

5. John Abraham

How can we forget one of the most loved Jodi in Bollywood which was Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, they were immensely loved by the fans in the movies like Desi Boyz, Garam Masala, Housefull 2. It is said that there were many fights between them during the shooting process of the movie.

Well these are the list of Bollywood actors who are not in a good relationship with the actor Akshay Kumar. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

