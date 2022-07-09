Shocking! Bollywood actress Radhika Apte reveals she had to do THIS for a film audition, Scroll down to know more

Radhika Apte who is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses once revealed that she once had to engage in phone sex as part of an audition for Anurag Kashyap’s Dev D in front of everyone

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 16:43
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :  One of the most popular Bollywood actresses, Radhika Apte has acted in both independent and mainstream films. Recently the actress made a shocking revelation and said that she once had to engage in phone sex as part of a film audition. According to Radhika Apte, her Dev D audition was the strangest ever. She said, “I had to have phone s*x for the audition of Dev D.

"I used to live in Pune. At that time, I had never had a phone s*x ever. And I had to do it in front of everybody. But I did it, and it was great! It was great fun but I didn’t get the part, clearly,” Radhika was quoted saying.

The actress is renowned for portraying complex characters in her movies, and it appears that her transition into Bollywood was just as entertaining. The PadMan actress revealed details about this odd audition when she and Rajkummar Rao once appeared on Neha Dhupia's BFFs with Vogue.

The last time we saw Radhika Apte was in Honey Trehan's criminal thriller drama Raat Akeli Hai in Hindi. In the movie, she was pictured romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie is currently available on Netflix. The direction and acting in the movie earned overwhelmingly excellent reviews.

Credit: Times Now

