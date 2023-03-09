Shocking! Boman Irani reveals he was miscast for Khosla Ka Ghosla; Says ‘without the encouragement of…’

Recently, Boman Irani sent a touching message on Instagram for one of his close friends, Anupam Kher. The actor posted two images, one taken on the Khosla Ka Ghosla set and the other taken on social media.
MUMBAI: Few people are aware of the close relationship between Boman Irani and Anupam Kher, two actors in the Hindi cinema business. The two have actually acknowledged their love and respect for one another on numerous occasions. Boman Irani, who is well-known for playing Viru Sahastrabuddhe in 3 Idiots, posted on social media to acknowledge his connection with Anupam Kher in order to address their relationship.

Also read: Exclusive! “I abused Boman Irani and told him to do this movie” - Anupam Kher

Irani penned, "From this shaky handshake to a 17-year-old friendship. What a lovely journey. To many more Uunchais. #dibakarbanerjee #jaideepsahni #khoslakaghosla."

Fans couldn't stop praising the closeness between the two actors after Boman Irani uploaded the post. In fact, one of the viewers wrote in support of the movie Khosla Ka Ghosla, "It was such an incredible movie! Loved Khosla ka Ghosla. Can never forget that epic dialogue “Aap party hain ki broker” and “Aap chup rehne ka kya lenge” You were outstanding in that “Khurana” role sir." 

Another one mentioned, "One of your best film, just few days back I happen to re-watch this film with my son and he thoroughly enjoyed!!!" 

Anupam Kher left a remark on Boman's post expressing his affection and warmth for his close buddy by writing, "Thank you my friend for love, warmth, appreciation, and generosity. You are unique and hugely talented man. And I am proud to be your friend. Love and prayers always." 

Boman Irani also mentioned in the same post that he had heard he had been "miscast" for Khosla Ka Ghosla. He noted, "Until #KhoslaKaGhosla I had only played characters from Mumbai. This was the first to be cast as a Delhi boy. I was told I was miscast. That's all it took for me to prove everyone wrong. But without the encouragement of #dibakarbanerjee #jaideepsahni and buddy @anupamkher it would not have happened."

Along with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani appeared in Oonchai. 

Also read: Must Read! “Why choose Ranveer Singh when we have so many talents in South industry”, netizens react to the collaboration of Ranveer Singh and Shankar for an upcoming Pan India Project

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Pinkvilla

