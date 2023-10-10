Shocking! Bunty Aur Babli director Shaad Ali takes legal action against the alleged theft of his script by ex-colleagues

These individuals have been fraudulently claiming that the work is their original and they have been promoting the story to various production houses. Shaad has submitted the complaint to the Mumbai court for the alleged theft of his script.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 13:42
movie_image: 
Shaad Ali

MUMBAI: Shaad Ali is one of the most well-known and loved filmmakers of Bollywood. He is known for his films like Bunty Aur Babli, Saathiya, among many others. He is now in the news as he has taken legal action against two of his former associates for allegedly stealing his film script. As per his formal complaint, Shaad’s two ex-colleagues falsely registered his script under their own name with the Screen Writers Association. 

These individuals have been fraudulently claiming that the work is their original and they have been promoting the story to various production houses. Shaad has submitted the complaint to the Mumbai court for the alleged theft of his script.

Shaad also mentioned that these two individuals have manipulated the system and registered the script with the Screen Writers Association. 

Also Read-Shaad Ali tipped to direct YRF's Kill Dil

Shaad also mentioned that he has invested a lot of time and effort on the script and during this time, he shared the story with his two colleagues and asked for their inputs and suggestions and even paid them a goodwill of Rs 90,000 even though he wasn’t legally obliged to do so.

Shockingly When Shaad confronted the individuals about the theft, they asked for Rs 5 crores to “amicably settle the matter”. He has also received threats from these two Shaad said in his complaint. After the court hearing, a decision by court on the matter will be released on 12th October.

Also Read-Shaad Ali all set to make a comeback with a bang

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-BollywoodHungama
 

Saathiya Shaad Ali Mumbai Court Screen Writers Association OK Jaanu Kill Dil Soorma Bunty Aur Babli Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 13:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Viren threatens Pushpa, fire breaks out at Taana Baana
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Exclusive! “I loved the game of late actor Siddarth Shukla in Bigg Boss as he played alone and if I am entering the house, no one would get to know – Isha Malviya
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today, she has a massive fan following...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Brawl! Veer and Rohan argue over Shikhar’s custody
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's upcoming show Dabangii to REPLACE Katha Ankahee?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that...
Must Read! Loved the trailer of Tejas, now have a look at upcoming aerial action films
MUMBAI: It was the Indian air force day when we saw the trailer of the movie Tejas that has Kangana Ranuat in the lead...
From the world-class VFX to breathtaking action sequences, Netizens hail the thrilling trailer of Ganapath A Hero Is Born!
MUMBAI: Ever since its announcement, Pooja Entertainment's Ganapath A Hero Is Born has been in talks for many reasons....
Recent Stories
Tejas
Must Read! Loved the trailer of Tejas, now have a look at upcoming aerial action films
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tejas
Must Read! Loved the trailer of Tejas, now have a look at upcoming aerial action films
Ganapath
From the world-class VFX to breathtaking action sequences, Netizens hail the thrilling trailer of Ganapath A Hero Is Born!
Priyanka Chopra
Really! Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a secret Instagram account only for daughter Malti, read on to know more
Salman Khan
Exciting! Salman Khan introduces the first look and the poster of Katrina Kaif aka Zoya from the Spy Universe
Akshay Kumar
Must read! With Mission Raniganj getting flat response, will comedy save Akshay Kumar now
Jeniffer Piccinato
Hot! Actress Jeniffer Piccinato is too hot to handle in these pictures