Shocking! Bunty Aur Babli director Shaad Ali takes legal action against the alleged theft of his script by ex-colleagues

MUMBAI: Shaad Ali is one of the most well-known and loved filmmakers of Bollywood. He is known for his films like Bunty Aur Babli, Saathiya, among many others. He is now in the news as he has taken legal action against two of his former associates for allegedly stealing his film script. As per his formal complaint, Shaad’s two ex-colleagues falsely registered his script under their own name with the Screen Writers Association.

These individuals have been fraudulently claiming that the work is their original and they have been promoting the story to various production houses. Shaad has submitted the complaint to the Mumbai court for the alleged theft of his script.

Shaad also mentioned that these two individuals have manipulated the system and registered the script with the Screen Writers Association.

Shaad also mentioned that he has invested a lot of time and effort on the script and during this time, he shared the story with his two colleagues and asked for their inputs and suggestions and even paid them a goodwill of Rs 90,000 even though he wasn’t legally obliged to do so.

Shockingly When Shaad confronted the individuals about the theft, they asked for Rs 5 crores to “amicably settle the matter”. He has also received threats from these two Shaad said in his complaint. After the court hearing, a decision by court on the matter will be released on 12th October.

