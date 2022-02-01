Shocking! Check out the dating life of the actress Kiara Advani

MUMBAI: Known for her acting contribution and her looks actress Kiara Advani has been winning the hearts of the fans across the globe. As we all know the name of the actress is Alia Advani which was later changed to Kiara Advani with the suggestion of superstar Salman Khan.

The actress is known for her movies like Kabir Singh, Good Newzz, and web series Lust Stories. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress on screen and off the screen.

The fans all over look forward to knowing more details about actress Kiara Advani. Having said that, today let us have a look at the love affairs of the actress Kiara Advani.

1. Mysterious boyfriend in her school days

In one of her media interactions the actress Kiara Advani revealed that she had once fallen in love during her school days, the actress did not reveal the name of the guy but she mentioned the purity of relation they had. Kiara Advani also mentioned that they both dated during the school time and are still good friends. The actress keeps on sharing the good and bad incidents with him.

2. Mohit Marwah

The actress also made headlines for dating her then co-actor Mohit Marwah during the shooting of the movie Fugly. The both met during the shooting process of the movie and became good friends which eventually increased. There were many instances where both of them were spotted in public places and there was news of dating all over. Eventually things did not work well between them and they got separated.

3. Mustafa Burmawala

Mustafa Burmawala who made his debut with the movie Machine along with the actress Kiara Advani is the son of director Abbas Burmawala. It is said that the actress Kiara Advani dated Mustafa Burmawala back then. It was during the shooting process of the movie when the duo came closer and there was news of their relationship all over. Eventually they broke up and the reason was unknown

4. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani met on the sets of Kalank, kaira Advani was seen in a song of the movie. There was news and speculation that Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were dating. But both Varun and Kiara denied all the rumours and said they are just good friends.

Well these are the list of love affairs of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. What are your views on this to let us know in the comments section below.

