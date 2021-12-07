SHOCKING! Check out the men, Sushmita Sen was in a relationship with

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen had been very open about her relationship, unlike other Bollywood celebs who hide their relationship status. The Miss Universe had been in the news for her relationships and break-ups. In this write-up, we bring you a list of men that she had been in a relationship.

1)Ritik Bhasin

Sushmita Sen and Ritik Bhasin were in a relationship for almost four years. Rithik is a businessman who owns a restaurant in Mumbai. The lovebirds made their appearance together at Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s wedding.

2)Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda fell in love with Sushmita Sen when they were shooting for the film Karma and Holi. The two were even spotted holding hand-in-hand on various occasions. The two were in a relationship for a long time before parting ways. If reports are to be believed they are still friends.

3)Wasim Akram

Sushmita Sen was in a relationship with Pakistan Cricketer Wasim Akram. The duo met on a dance reality show. It was also rumored that they were getting married. Sushmita Sen clarified in one of her posts on social media that all the rumors about her marriage with Wasim were absolute rubbish.



4)Vikram Bhatt

Sushmita Sen started dating filmmaker Vikram Bhatt during the shooting of the film Dastak in 1996. The two even appeared together on Simi Garewal’s chat show. However, their relationship ended soon. Vikram was married at that time when he was dating Sushmita. He had even left his family due to Sushmita which he regretted later.

5)Sanjay Narang

Sushmita had dated the hotelier Sanjay Narang after her breakup with Vikram Bhatt. They broke up soon.

6)Sabeer Bhatia

She was also in a relationship with an Indian- American businessman and the founder of Hotmail.com for some time. But their relationship didn’t work out and they parted ways.

7)Mudassar Aziz

In 2010, it was said that Sushmita Sen was dating filmmaker Mudassar Aziz during the shooting of the film Dulha Mil Gaya.

8)Anil Ambani

It was said that Sushmita Sen was in a relationship with businessman Anil Ambani. It was reported that Tina and Anil were going through a rough patch when he fell in love with Sushmita Sen. It was also reported that Anil had gifted her a diamond ring.

9) Manav Menon

She has also dated filmmaker Manav Menon in the past. The reason behind their break-up is unknown. Though they have parted ways, they remained to be good friends.

10)Rohman Shawl

Last, the beautiful actress is in a relationship with Delhi-based Indian model Rohman Shawl. They were seen posting pictures and videos on their social media page. If reports are to be believed, the two have parted ways recently.

