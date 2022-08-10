Shocking! Deepak Tijori duped of Rs 2.6 Crores, files case against co-producer of Tipppsy

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker TDeepak Tijori has filed a case of cheating with the Amboli Police. As per his complaint he has been duped of Rs 2.6 crores by co-producer Mohan Nadaar. Tijori said that Nadaar joined him in producing the film Tipppsy. Nadar claimed that he was using the money for shoot locations.

Senior inspector Bandopant Bansode of Amboli Police told a news portal, “The actor and the accused had signed the contract in 2019 for the movie Tipppsy. The accused did not pay the money and the cheque issued to him kept getting bounced. We are probing the case, and no arrest has been made so far”.

An Investigation of the above has been initiated and a case under sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

Deepak told a new portal, “Nadaar took the money to pay for the location in London in September 2019. The money was paid after he promised to return, but he kept giving excuses and the cheques kept bouncing.”

The shoot of Tipppsy started in September 2019 and Mohan left without completing the project. Tijori said that Mohan incurred a loss of Rs 2.6 crores.

Deepak Tijori made his acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui starring Rahul Roy in 1990. He is all set to make his acting comeback with National Award winning filmmaker’s directorial Ittar.

