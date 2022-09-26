Shocking! 'Fake abs', 'bad editing'; netizens trolls Shahrukh Khan as he drops the latest picture of his Pathan look

MUMBAI : The upcoming movie of Shahrukh Khan's, Pathaan, is now the talk of the town. Much before the announcement of the film, many pictures and posts were floating on social media about the movie. This film will also star, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading role, along with King Khan.

The excitement doubled when the official announcement was made, fans were eagerly looking forward to how the actor would look. Earlier, glimpses dropped by the makers, and now by Shahrukh Khan showcase his Pathan look, and this has grabbed the attention of fans and set social media on fire.

No doubt the actor is looking supremely hot in this latest picture. Fans have responded to this look, and some are great comments, but few people are addressing this picture as fake pictures and trolling the actor.

Check out the comments below

As we can see from these comments, netizens are addressing the actor’s abs as fake and calling it the best VFX work.

Pathaan, which is set in a spy universe, will see a crossover with the War, and Tiger franchises. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand, and it is all set to hit the big screen on 25th January 2023.

