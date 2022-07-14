Shocking! Garam Masala fame Neetu Chandra recalls an incident when she was offered her ₹25 lakh to become a salaried wife to a businessman

MUMBAI: Actor Neetu Chandra has spoken about an incident when a businessman told her 'to become his salaried wife' for which he would give her ₹25 lakh per month. She also recalled an audition when a famous casting director rejected her within one hour.

Neetu was quoted saying, “Meri story ek successful actor ki failure story hai (My story is a failure story of a successful actor). Having worked with 13 National award winners and in such big films, today I have no work. I was told by a big businessman that he will give me ₹25 lakh per month and that I have to become his salaried wife."

“A casting director, who is quite famous but I don’t want to take the name, told me within an hour of the audition), 'I am really sorry Nitu, this is not working out'. You literally audition me, to reject me taaki aap mera confidence todh sake (so that you can break my confidence)?"

Neetu made her Bollywood debut with Garam Masala (2005) in which she portrayed the role of an air hostess. She featured in several films since then such as Traffic Signal, One Two Three, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Apartment, 13B among others. Her last Hindi film was Kucch Luv Jaisaa alongside Shefali Shah, Rahul Bose and Sumeet Raghavan.

Neetu made her Hollywood debut with Never Back Down: Revolt. She also signed two more projects which are yet to be announced.

Credit: Hindustan Times