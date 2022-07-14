Shocking! Garam Masala fame Neetu Chandra recalls an incident when she was offered her ₹25 lakh to become a salaried wife to a businessman

Neetu Chandra who made her Bollywood debut with Garam Masala revealed that she was offered Rs 25 lakh per month to become a salaried wife to a businessman

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 13:35
movie_image: 
Neetu Chandra

MUMBAI: Actor Neetu Chandra has spoken about an incident when a businessman told her 'to become his salaried wife' for which he would give her ₹25 lakh per month. She also recalled an audition when a famous casting director rejected her within one hour.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya: What! Preeta locks herself holding Karan’s belongings, Rishabh is insecure about this

Neetu was quoted saying, “Meri story ek successful actor ki failure story hai (My story is a failure story of a successful actor). Having worked with 13 National award winners and in such big films, today I have no work. I was told by a big businessman that he will give me ₹25 lakh per month and that I have to become his salaried wife."

“A casting director, who is quite famous but I don’t want to take the name, told me within an hour of the audition), 'I am really sorry Nitu, this is not working out'. You literally audition me, to reject me taaki aap mera confidence todh sake (so that you can break my confidence)?"

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Shocker! Pakhi isn’t pregnant, Vaishali shoots the doctor before she could tell Sai anything

Neetu made her Bollywood debut with Garam Masala (2005) in which she portrayed the role of an air hostess. She featured in several films since then such as Traffic Signal, One Two Three, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Apartment, 13B among others. Her last Hindi film was Kucch Luv Jaisaa alongside Shefali Shah, Rahul Bose and Sumeet Raghavan.

Neetu made her Hollywood debut with Never Back Down: Revolt. She also signed two more projects which are yet to be announced.

Credit: Hindustan Times

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Neetu Chandra Garam Masala 13 B Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye Never Back Down One Teo Three Traffic Signal
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 13:35

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Gaurav Walia to JOIN the cast of Dangal TV's Jai Hanuman- Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.Also read:...
EXCLUSIVE! Gulki Joshi aka Haseena Malik takes a break from Sony SAB's Maddam Sir
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-drama series on small screens. The show is...
Pushpa Impossible: What! Bapudra does the unexpected, puts a shocking condition in front of Pushpa
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’ has begun to make a...
EXCLUSIVE! Mere Sai's Creative Director Siddhav Nachane opens up on working with Dashami Creations, shares about his journey in the showbiz world and much more
MUMBAI: Television has been entertaining the viewers for ages now and has provided us with a variety of content. We...
Latest Update! Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh turns lawyer for a courtroom comedy, details inside
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh is all set to appear in a comedy chat show, named, 'Case Toh Banta...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Dhamaka! Robbers take patients in the hospital as hostages, Jagtap returns
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Neetu Chandra
Shocking! Garam Masala fame Neetu Chandra recalls an incident when she was offered her ₹25 lakh to become a salaried wife to a businessman
Latest Video