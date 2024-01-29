Shocking! HanuMan' Director Prasanth Varma REVEALS 'Used to Hate' SS Rajamouli; Know here why!

The sequel, 'Jai Hanuman,' was just revealed by the film's director, Prasanth Varma. He talked candidly about his friendship with well-known director SS Rajamouli in a recent interview. Prasanth acknowledged harboring resentment towards him as well.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/29/2024 - 02:45
movie_image: 
Prasanth Varma

MUMBAI: Teja Sajja's film 'HanuMan' was just released in theaters. The mythological superhero movie has received favorable reviews from both reviewers and audiences worldwide. The sequel, 'Jai Hanuman,' was just revealed by the film's director, Prasanth Varma. He talked candidly about his friendship with well-known director SS Rajamouli in a recent interview. Prasanth acknowledged harboring resentment towards him as well.

(Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/must-read-loved-movie-hanuman-there-will-be-12-movies-universe-here-are-the-details)

In a recent interview, Prasanth Varma is currently enjoying the success of his most recent movie, "HanuMan" discussed his friendship with SS Rajamouli. He had previously said that Tej Sajja's "HanuMan" was inspired by "RRR." Now, Varma revealed that he once 'hated' Rajamouli while discussing his relationship with him.

In a recent interview, he recalled trying to collaborate with Rajamouli when he was still an engineering student. He stated, "I desperately made several attempts to reach out to him to ask if I could join him as an assistant director. I used to send him emails and messages on Twitter requesting the same. He was very sweet and told me that his team was already full. I used to hate him, thinking about why he was not taking me in despite me being so talented and hardworking."

In the identical interview, Prasanth addressed Rajamouli as Eklavya. Giving the same explanation, he went on, "But, at the same time, it’s like Ekalavya’s story. Since Dronacharya couldn’t take him as his disciple, he (Ekalavya) learnt on his own by observing everything from a distance. The same was the case with me. I learnt everything by watching his films, their making videos, and how Rajamouli does stuff."

Prasanth Varma is the writer and director of the superhero movie "HanuMan," which also incorporates a mythical theme. Vinay Rai portrays the antagonist, with Teja Sajja playing the lead. Raj Deepak Shetty, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Amritha Aiyer also play significant roles in the movie.

(Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/must-read-here-are-the-points-working-favour-of-the-movie-hanuman-240113)

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- India Today

Prashant Verma Hanuman movie Teja Sajja Amritha Aiyer Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Vinay Rai Vennela Kishore Satya Getup Srinu Deepak Shetty Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/29/2024 - 02:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Farnaz Shetty
Farnaz Shetty opens up on web series VideoCam Scam
Jaya
Oh No! Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Old Video Sparks Saas-Bahu Rumors Amid Family Feud Speculations
Prachi
Oh no! Prachi Bansal Opens Up About the Challenges of Wearing Sita's Wedding Outfit
Gupt
Must Watch! Top 5 Bollywood Suspense Thrillers That Kept Audiences on the Edge of Their Seats
Ranbir
Amazing! Ranbir Kapoor's Mesmerizing 'Zoned Out' Moment While Filming Rockstar's Kun Faya Kun
Deepshikha
Sad! Deepshikha Nagpal Reveals Regret Over Rejecting Salman and Shah Rukh Khan Films