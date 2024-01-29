Shocking! HanuMan' Director Prasanth Varma REVEALS 'Used to Hate' SS Rajamouli; Know here why!

MUMBAI: Teja Sajja's film 'HanuMan' was just released in theaters. The mythological superhero movie has received favorable reviews from both reviewers and audiences worldwide. The sequel, 'Jai Hanuman,' was just revealed by the film's director, Prasanth Varma. He talked candidly about his friendship with well-known director SS Rajamouli in a recent interview. Prasanth acknowledged harboring resentment towards him as well.

In a recent interview, Prasanth Varma is currently enjoying the success of his most recent movie, "HanuMan" discussed his friendship with SS Rajamouli. He had previously said that Tej Sajja's "HanuMan" was inspired by "RRR." Now, Varma revealed that he once 'hated' Rajamouli while discussing his relationship with him.

In a recent interview, he recalled trying to collaborate with Rajamouli when he was still an engineering student. He stated, "I desperately made several attempts to reach out to him to ask if I could join him as an assistant director. I used to send him emails and messages on Twitter requesting the same. He was very sweet and told me that his team was already full. I used to hate him, thinking about why he was not taking me in despite me being so talented and hardworking."

In the identical interview, Prasanth addressed Rajamouli as Eklavya. Giving the same explanation, he went on, "But, at the same time, it’s like Ekalavya’s story. Since Dronacharya couldn’t take him as his disciple, he (Ekalavya) learnt on his own by observing everything from a distance. The same was the case with me. I learnt everything by watching his films, their making videos, and how Rajamouli does stuff."

Prasanth Varma is the writer and director of the superhero movie "HanuMan," which also incorporates a mythical theme. Vinay Rai portrays the antagonist, with Teja Sajja playing the lead. Raj Deepak Shetty, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Amritha Aiyer also play significant roles in the movie.

Credit- India Today