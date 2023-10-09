Shocking! Here are stars who played sons to younger actresses, take a look

MUMBAI: Age is just a number and this phrase seems to be true for Bollywood celebrities. In this industry, it is a common, normal thing for older actors to romance younger heroines.

But, what's more absurd is that sometimes these twice as old heroes play the role of sons to younger actresses. From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Salman Khan, here is a list of films where actors played the role of sons to younger actresses.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

WhatsApp Image 2023-09-06 at 22.45.16.jpg

Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, and more stars. SRK will be playing Vikram and Azad. Ridhi Dogra will essay the role of his mother in the new movie. The actress who is 38-years-old will play mother to the 57-year-old SRK.

2. Salman Khan

1.jpg

Salman Khan played Sonali Kulkarni’s son. The actor was 53-years-old then while Sonali is 9 years younger than him in real life.

3. Ranbir Kapoor

WhatsApp Image 2023-09-06 at 22.45.17.jpg

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is 40-years-old played the role of Dev in Ayan Mukerji's film. While Deepika Padukone who is 37-years-old played the role of his mother in the film.

4. Amitabh Bachchan

2.jpg

Agneepath (1990) was a super hit film wherein Amitabh Bachchan who was 48 played the role of a son to Rohini Hattangadi who was 35.

5. Prabhas

4.jpg

South superstar Prabhas played the role of Anushka Shetty’s son in the SS Rajamouli magnum opus. Anushka was 36 years old during that time while Prabhas was 38.

6. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

WhatsApp Image 2023-09-06 at 22.45.35.jpg

Gangs of Wasseypur is considered to be a cult film and it was loved by the masses. The film's storyline left everyone hooked to the screens. The disturbing fact was that actress Richa Chadha, who was 25 years old at that time played the role of mother to Nawazuddin Siddiqui who was 37 years old now.

7. Akshay Kumar

WhatsApp Image 2023-09-06 at 22.45.36.jpg

In the film Waqt, Akshay Kumar (38), played the role of a son to Shefali Shah (33). Akshay is five years older than Shefali.

8. Hrithik Roshan

5.jpg

Yaadein is a 2001 film that starred Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. Hrithik who was 27 then, played the role of a son to Supriya Karnik, who was 26.

